You’ll have to know Nelly’s real name to order his new meal at Burger King

ST. LOUIS– Burger King is saying so long to 120 artificial ingredients as part of its commitment to delivering real food. The fast-food chain is celebrating its real food journey by teaming up with celebrities including St. Louis’ own Nelly.

The permanent banning of the 120 ingredients is a milestone on the brand’s journey to remove artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives wherever possible.

Burger King is teaming up with celebrities to roll out ‘Keep it Real Meals’ featuring hand-selected food from its Real menu to create meals worthy of their real names.

Nelly is one of three celebrities to have his own ‘Keep it Real Meal’. The meals are available starting September 12.

The Cornell Haynes Jr Meal aka NELLY – the classic flame-grilled Whopper® topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & ketchup, small fries and a small Sprite. So hot in here…

The Larissa Machado Meal aka Anitta – the Impossible™ Whopper with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, small fries and a small Sprite. It’s just what I like…

The Chase Hudson Meal aka LILHUDDY – a hand-breaded Spicy Ch’King™ with cheese, 4 piece mozzarella sticks and a 16oz chocolate shake. That’s my missing piece…

Members of the Royal Perks club can get any Keep it Real Meals for $6 by signing up on the BK app or online.