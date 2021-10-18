You’ll own a fleet of St. Louis Metro buses if you win this auction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you need a fleet of busses? Well, Metro is auctioning off some of the older vehicles in their fleet. The top bid, at around noon on Monday, is $461 for all of the buses. The sale price is expected to go up as the auction continues. All sales are final one week from today but Metro may extend the auction.

The Metro vehicles are out of service and are being sold as one lot of 13 buses. They are being sold for scrap.

Eleven of the busses are 2014 New Flyer Arctics and two are 1992 Gillig Phantoms. You will need to pick them up from the Metro Bus DeBaliviere garage located north of Forest Park. COVID safety protocols

There are some mechanical issues listed for three of the vehicles. They are a bad differential, bad EGR cooler, and no transmission. But, there may be other issues and the busses are being sold as-is.