Toddler killed, woman critically injured when hit by vehicle that left scene in north St. Louis county

JENNINGS, Mo. – A boy, approximately 2 years old, was killed and a woman was critically injured when a vehicle hit them Saturday night at around 10:08 p.m. in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road. The vehicle then left the scene.

Police say when officers arrived the found two victims on the pavement of the street and began performing life-saving treatment. The young boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to an area hospital where she is in critical condition.

The woman was also carrying a baby in a car seat. The baby appeared to be uninjured but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

After a preliminary investigation officers say the victims were walking westbound across the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road. They were within a space between the double yellow traffic lines when they were hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on the road. The car was speeding around traffic backed up at a traffic light at the intersection of Emma Avenue, almost driving in on-coming lands of traffic.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene after hitting the victims. It was last scene heading eastbound in the 6900 block of Emma Avenue.

The scene remains very active at this time as this investigation continues.

Traffic will be restricted in both directions in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road until the investigation is completed.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

