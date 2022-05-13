ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A child was shot this morning at an apartment complex along Midland Boulevard in St. Louis County.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Harriet Walk at around 8:15 am for a report of a shooting. They found a child around 3-4 years-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

St. Louis County Police did not provide details bout the incident that led up to the shooting. This is a developing story and a FOX 2 News crew is headed to the scene. More details will be posted as they come into the newsroom.