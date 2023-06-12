ST. LOUIS – A 5-year-old is being treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital after being shot Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of McLaren Avenue.

The victim was shot in their right side. They were brought to a nearby fire station for immediate help. EMS then took the child to the hospital.

They were said said to be conscious and breathing.

This is a developing news story and will be updated later as more information becomes available.