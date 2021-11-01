Young hunters bag more than 15,000 deer over the weekend in Missouri

This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation shows Lucas Gruber of Columbia, Mo., who harvested this buck in Howard County.

ST. LOUIS — Young hunters, ages 6 to 15, took more than 15,000 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2021 hunting season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said preliminary data shows the young hunters harvested a total of 15,608 deer Saturday through Sunday. The top counties were Osage, Franklin, and Howell. Young hunters harvested 359 deer in Osage, 329 in Franklin, and 310 in Howell.

“Weather can have a big impact on harvest totals during our shorter season portions,” said Jason Isabell, the cervid program supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conversation. “Thankfully, the rain we experienced across much of the state late last week moved out just in time for our youth hunters to have some great conditions over the weekend.”

Last year, young hunters harvested 15,854 deer during the state’s early youth hunting season.

Missouri’s deer hunting season continues through Nov. 12 and resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.