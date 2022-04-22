ST. LOUIS – Pet parents can enter their dog to become the next official B.A.R.K. Superintendent at Gateway Arch National Park.

To enter, humans should email a photo of their dog posing in front of the Gateway Arch or Old Courthouse to photocontest@archpark.org between Sunday, April 24 and Sunday, May 8. The winning will be named the leading pup of the park. A vote will then take place on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Facebook page.

The winner will hold the title for one year and receive a bunch of Arch-and-Purina-themed prizes. The dog will also be invited to attend B.A.R.K. Ranger events throughout the year.

The photo contest kicks off on Sunday, April 24 with new B.A.R.K. Ranger swag at the Gateway Arch’s visitor center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park rangers will also lead dog-friendly walking tours of the Arch ground at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

B.A.R.K stands for:

A lways leash your pet

R espect wildlife

K now where you can go

espect wildlife Know where you can go