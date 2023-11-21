WASHINGTON, Mo. – It was an emotional night in Washington, Missouri, on Tuesday as a large crowd welcomed home a local hero who was critically injured in the line of duty.

Hermann officer Adam Sullentrup was shot in the head back in March. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, people lined Highway 100 in Franklin County to show their support as he was escorted back home.

Sullentrup had been recovering at a hospital in Colorado. He suffered a serious brain injury as a result of the March shooting. People who showed up to show their support Tuesday said they want Sullentrup and his family to know the entire community stands with them. Villa Ridge resident Lauri Goodwin echoed that sentiment.

“I feel this never should have happened to him, and I just want to come out to support him coming home,” Goodwin said.

Union resident Hannah Berkaw said the homecoming is a needed step in the community’s recovery process.

“It was a rough day when that all went down, so it’s nice to know we’re all here for him to show support,” Berkaw said.

Washington resident Mike Coulter said the entire Franklin County community is very supportive of law enforcement and will continue to rally behind Sullentrup throughout his recovery process.

“To honor this guy that has given a great part of his life to serving and protecting others, I just think it’s fitting to welcome him back home,” Coulter said.

Hermann detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died in the March shooting. He was 34. Sullentrup survived, but his road to recovery is far from over. It’s all the more reason locals told FOX 2 they wanted to come out Tuesday night.

That recovery process hits home for Union resident Melody Scowden.

“My husband suffered a brain injury and I know how hard it is,” she said. “It’s a long road, and it’s important that they feel that support. It’s a small community, and I think it’s important that we’re here for each other.”

A tragic day in March, followed by a long recovery. And now, just in time for the holidays, Officer Sullentrup is home. And in Franklin County, people said there’s reason for hope.

“Adam, I wish you the best recovery. Stay strong,” New Haven resident Noah Addison said.

“Merry Christmas, and God love you,” Scowden added. “This whole community is praying for you, and we’re really excited to see you come home. You’re a hero.”