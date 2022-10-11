OVERLAND, Mo. – An eyewitness describes how he comforted the pedestrian killed in Overland Monday night during her last moments.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that around 8:30 p.m., the driver of a Mercedes Benz suddenly crashed on Woodson Road.

“He was flying. I mean, he came up on the sidewalk,” said Nick Richardson, an eyewitness to the accident. “I don’t know how he didn’t hit the buildings.”

The driver hit four cars, then jumped the curb and struck 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser, who was walking on the sidewalk.

“From what we can tell from looking at the scene, the victim was dragged down the sidewalk,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol. And then the car returned to the road and struck the fifth vehicle.”

Corry Beachler owns one of the vehicles that was hit. He warned the nearby dance studio about the accident.

“Nobody at that age should see something like this, so I hollered at them, ‘Y’all need to shut them blinds and get away from the windows,’” Beachler said.

Richardson was inside a neighboring bar, Just Bill’s Place, when he and others heard the chaos.

“It just sounded like a train ran through,” he said.

After Richardson checked on the driver, he said his heart sank when he realized a woman was hurt. He said he had seen the woman 20 minutes earlier, dancing to the jukebox inside the bar, and now she was fighting for her life.

“Her body was just broken,” Richardson said. “She was gasping a little bit, I don’t know if she was even there. I just told her, ‘It’s ok. I’m here. You’re not alone. You’re not alone.’ I was just praying for her.”

When paramedics arrived, Freebersyser was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It’s so easy just to look the other way, and that’s not the way I was raised,” Richardson said. “There wasn’t anything I could do, but I just did what I thought I needed to do.”

The driver has not been charged. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

If you have any information about the accident, you’re encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol as they await a report by the prosecuting attorney’s office.