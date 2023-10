ST. LOUIS – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis will host its annual ‘Great Futures Gala’ Wednesday. It’s the organization’s largest fundraising event.

It’s also when the 2023 ‘Youth of the Year’ will be announced. Three of the four finalists will receive a scholarship. Third place gets $1,000, second place gets $2,500, and first place gets $5,000

The Youth of the Year winner will also get a car. Wednesday night’s gala will be at The Armory, starting at 6:00 p.m.