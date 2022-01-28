YouTube pulls Billy Long Senate campaign ad over election fraud claim

A week after Republican Missouri congressman Billy Long released a Senate campaign ad claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged, YouTube has removed the ad for violating its guidelines.

Long responded late Thursday by accusing YouTube and other tech companies of censoring conservative candidates and public figures.

YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi says the website prohibits “content uploaded after official election results were certified advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

Long is the latest Republican to do battle with YouTube.