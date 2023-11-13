ST. LOUIS — Multi-platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning entertainer Zac Brown Band has been announced as the headliner for Glennon LIVE, a concert happening Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Chaifetz Arena.

This one-of-a-kind night, presented by Post Holdings, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital. Cardinal Glennon, the first freestanding Catholic pediatric hospital in the United States, provides excellence in pediatric health care throughout Missouri, Illinois and beyond.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 11/17 at 10am. FOX 2 has an exclusive pre-sale happening Thursday, 11/16 from 10am – 10pm. Use promo code: KTVI