ST. LOUIS — Country music artist Zach Bryan will be playing the Enterprise Center during his Quittin’ Time Tour. The St. Louis stop will be on May 22, 2024. Tickets go on sale on September 8, 2023.

Bryan’s Burn, Burn, Burn Tour ends Wednesday in Kansas City. Many of the shows on that tour sold out several months in advance.

Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour 2024 Dates:

March 06 Chicago, IL United Center *^

March 07 Chicago, IL United Center *^

March 09 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena *^

March 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center *^

March 12 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center *^

March 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center *^

March 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center *^

March 17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *^

March 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *^

March 20 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum *^

March 22 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

March 25 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena *^

March 27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center *^

March 28 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center *^

April 26 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena *^

April 29 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center *^

May 02 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center *^

May 05 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 06 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 09 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

May 13 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 14 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 17 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center *^

May 18 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center *^

June 07 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena #^

June 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena #^

June 15 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22 Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium +^

July 30 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center @^

July 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center @^

August 03 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 04 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 07 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +^

August 17 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium +^

August 20 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center @^

August 24 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center @^

November 17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place @^

November 18 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place @^

November 20 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena @^

November 22 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome @^

November 23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome @^

November 26 Portland, OR Moda Center @aedesimone

Support Acts:

* The Middle East

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

# Sierra Ferrell

@ Matt Maeson

^ Levi Turner