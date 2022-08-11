KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.

In 2023, the nearly 2,500-foot-long metal and wood coaster will return to the Africa region of the park.

With a top speed of 45 miles per hour, the new and improved Zambezi Zinger will be similar to the original, with a few changes.

The new Zambezi Zinger roller coaster will take guests on a thrilling journey above its galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame, dropping guests from an iconic spiral lift hill into a low-to-the-ground track that races through the trees and terrain of the African Serengeti. Packed with several moments of airtime, banked turns and quick transitions, riders are connected to the feeling of an epic safari chase and fast-paced adventure! Zambezi Zinger

The Zambezi Zinger was one of the original rides when Worlds of Fun opened in 1973. Riders sat in toboggan-style seating and reached a maximum height of 57 feet.

The new edition of the ride will stand 74 feet tall, but still go through the trees and terrain of the African Serengeti like the original.

Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zamberi Zinger, a reimagined version of the rollercoaster that was part of the park when it opened in 1973. (Photo: Worlds of Fun)

