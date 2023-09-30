ST. LOUIS — Registration for today’s Zero Out Prostate Cancer Walk begins at 7:30 a.m. this morning for the kids, dash, and 5K run/walk.

The event will take place in Tower Grove Park, near the Sons of Rust Pavilion. It serves as an important opportunity to unite and raise awareness about prostate cancer.

The event will also celebrate prostate cancer survivors and caregivers while honoring those who lost their battle with the disease. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 8:25 a.m. with the kids’ dash and 5K starting a little before 9 a.m.