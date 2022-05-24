BALLWIN, Mo. – The 10 most popular real estate markets in the United States are all suburbs, according to the popular realty site Zillow.com.

Zillow’s Most Popular Markets in Early 2022

Like the other nine suburbs on this list, Ballwin has seen home values grow faster on a quarterly basis than its nearby principal city (St. Louis, in this instance).

As of March 2022, the average home value in Ballwin is $378,157. Typical home value growth in Ballwin is 4.9% better than in St. Louis through the first quarter of 2022.

Zillow analyzed page-view traffic, home value growth, and for-sale inventory for more than 1,000 cities to come up with a ranking of the site’s most popular U.S. markets, factoring in indicators of home buyer demand and general housing market activity. Zillow excluded cities with fewer than 100 for-sale listings from January-March 2022.

Zillow’s Top 10 Most Popular Markets of Q1 2022

Woodinville, Washington (Seattle) Burke, Virginia (Washington, D.C.) Highlands Ranch, Colorado (Denver) Westchase, Florida (Tampa) Edmonds, Washington (Seattle) Yorba Linda, California (Los Angeles) Johns Creek, Georgia (Atlanta) Tustin, California (Los Angeles) Ballwin, Missouri (St. Louis) Golden, Colorado (Denver)