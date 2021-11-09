Zoo visitors enjoy, workers appreciate another mild fall day

ST. LOUIS – Another day of comfortable temperatures meant it was a great day to spend outside if you could. Clouds were more dominant today, but that certainly didn’t stop visitors from heading to the Saint Louis Zoo.

The Zooline Railroad was a popular attraction. The zoo was busy with young families enjoying the not so chilly temperatures. The stretch of nicer fall days has also been good for zoo workers. After a busy Boo at the Zoo Halloween season, crews only have a few weeks to switch things out in time for the holiday-themed Wild Lights to begin.

“We’ve had fantastic weather, which is always appreciated as we are completely outdoors,” says Michael Jordan, director of special events at the Saint Louis Zoo. “Our team has been setting up, they have been removing pumpkins and straw bales and corn stalks and putting up giraffes and all of the rest of the décor around the Zoo. We always build in some days just in case we have awful weather, but so far we’ve been very lucky.”

The region right now is in peak fall color, including trees at the zoo. You may want to take advantage of one more mild day Wednesday to enjoy them. Winds with our upcoming storm system will likely cause most of them to drop.

The zoo’s U.S. Bank Wild Lights is open most nights from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. You can get advanced tickets at www.stlzoo.org/events/wildlights-2021.