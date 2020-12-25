Zoom removes time limits on free services for the holiday

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 has changed up many celebrations in 2020 and Christmas Eve is no different.

Some said they plan to Zoom with family members instead of gathering in groups for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

“I’ve got three kids that are in different states, in Texas and Kansas, and they’re obviously not coming this year, so we’re going to be doing a Zoom call instead this year,” said Tom Strubinger, who drove to St. Louis from Springfield, Illinois with his family to see the lights at Kiener Plaza on Christmas Eve.

He said it’s something they had never done before on Christmas Eve, but the 75-mile drive took up the time they would usually spend gathered with family. Instead, they are Zooming with them on Christmas Eve night.

Zoom announced it will take off its 40-minute time limit on its free services for the holidays during the following dates and times:

10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26

10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2