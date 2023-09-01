ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — On September 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Zumbehl Road is set to reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This event is a significant milestone in the Zumbehl Road Culvert Replacement Project.

The project has replaced the former culvert, and the road will be open to traffic once again. Temporary lane closures will happen after the opening of the road for a couple of weeks to allow for the construction of sidewalks and the restoration of the surrounding landscaping.

The community is invited to join in celebrating this accomplishment and attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be held at the project site. Parking will be available at Dierberg’s Markets, located at 2021 Zumbehl Rd.