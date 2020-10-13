Missourians asked to stop burns because of the threat of spreading fires

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri State Fire Marshall Tim Bean is asking people to stop burning leaves, limbs, dead trees, grass, and other debris. This fall’s dry weather and gusty winds threaten to spread fires.

The United States Drought Monitor lists the following Missouri counties experiencing extreme drought: Barry, Christian, Greene, Lawrence and Stone.

“Under the current drought and weather conditions, even a small outdoor fire can get out of control and spread rapidly, with the potential for property damage and injury,” writes State Fire Marshal Bean. “It is extremely important for all Missourians to remain vigilant about the fire danger across the state and to help avoid tragedies resulting from ill-advised outdoor burning.”

Low humidity and strong winds can often combine to create dangerous brush fires. Missouri may not be known for wildfires but they can happen under current conditions, especially in the southwest portions of the state.

Fire Marshal Bean reminded Missourians to never throw out lit cigarettes and always check for local burn bans or restrictions before conducting any open burning.