Missourians COVID-19 vaccine data will be added to ShowMeVax

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– The vaccination record card you receive after getting your COVID-19 shot is important but where else does that information get stored? In Missouri, the immunization registry is called ShowMeVax.

ShowMeVax is a secure and confidential data system for effective tracking and timely administration of immunizations in a public health setting.

Covid-19 vaccinations are reported to ShowMeVax. A record will be created for those patients that currently do not have an immunization record on file in ShowMeVax.

The immunization information is available to authorized users, such as health care providers, childcare facilities, and schools who work together to inhibit vaccine-preventable diseases.

ShowMeVax records can be obtained through a participating health care provider or by contacting your Local Public Health Agency.