Missourians may see higher personal property tax bills for vehicles

In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility vehicles and a Camry sedan are parked on the empty storage lot outside a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. A global shortage of computer chips has forced automakers to temporarily close factories, limiting production and driving up prices. The coronavirus delta variant is now causing shortages of other parts. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ST. LOUIS – Personal property tax bills are showing up in mailboxes across the area and you may notice you owe more on your vehicle this year. St. Charles will begin sending its tax bills on November 23.

In March, FOX2Now reported that in many cases the value of your car may have gone up in 2021. St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman said at the time values have gone up because used cars are selling for higher prices.

The value of all cars is based on current values from the NADA guide. Value increases are uncommon but are consistent with national trends due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

A reminder, the property tax and real estate bills need to be postmarked no later than Dec. 31. Last year, several bills were dropped off in the mail by Dec. 31 but were not postmarked until days later.

The St. Louis Postmaster took responsibility for the late postmark, apologized, and offered to give an explanation to the Collector of Revenue. Unfortunately for Radinsky, state statutes do not provide a simple fix.

State Sen. Jill Schupp introduced an amendment to House Bill 271 to help prevent people from getting penalties in these types of situations.