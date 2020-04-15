Missourians see the impact of the COVID-19 virus across the area

ST. LOUIS - Everyday Governor Mike Parson updates Missourians on the state of the pandemic and Tuesday Fox 2 sat down exclusively with the Governor to talk about how he has handled the state's response.
Governor Parson touched on a lot during the conversation, one being he wants Missouri to reopen by May and get the economy moving again.
He spoke on how the coronavirus pandemic is hitting parts of Missouri differently and we asked specifically about the African American community.
Governor Parson says they have five mobile testing units set up in communities that are primarily African American and that is more than they have anywhere else in the state. He says he has also asked for more testing kits to be sent to those sites.
You can see the full half-hour special with Gov. Parson here.