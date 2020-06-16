Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 880 deaths/ 16,189 cases IL: 6,326 deaths/ 133,016 cases.

Missouri’s coronavirus caseload is becoming more rural

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus is spreading beyond Missouri’s largest cities, fueled in part by outbreaks in meat packing plants and nursing homes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the share of cases coming from rural areas now accounts for about 30% of the state’s new cases – a greater portion than ever before.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in areas of the state beyond the St. Louis and Kansas City metro regions, has generally been under 50. But since the middle of May, a gradual climb has pushed the pace to about 65 new cases a day.

