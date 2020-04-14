Missouri’s first alternative care facility now open, ready to accept patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Missouri's first alternate care site is ready to take St. Louis area medically referred patients starting Tuesday.

The Missouri National Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, and more converted the Quality Inn Hotel in Florissant into an overflow hospital. If necessary the hotel could accommodate more than 100 people and can hold individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus but show mild or no symptoms.

It can also hold people who have been exposed to the virus and have been referred by health care professionals for treatment while being used for testing and shelter for the homeless to limit their exposure to COVID-19.

More than 4,300 Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus since early March and 114 have died.