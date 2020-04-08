Missouri’s first elk hunting season in a century coming this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state’s elk herd is large enough for the first hunt in more than a century.

For this first elk season there will be a a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 17-25 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 12-20. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a random-lottery drawing.

Department elk specialist Aaron Hildreth said the elk that were reintroduced to Missouri in 2011 and the herd is expected to be close to 200 animals by fall 2020.

The department hopes to grow the herd to 400 to 500 elk eventually and more hunting permits will likely become available in future years.

Apply for the random elk-permit lottery May 1 – 31 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through a permit vendor.