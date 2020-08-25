Missouri’s first equal access midwifery clinic opens in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS – On Juneteenth, Brittany “Tru” Kellman, Missouri’s first certified black midwife, successfully opened the brick-and-mortar building for her 2015-founded Jamaa Birth Village – the first equal access midwifery in Missouri.

She founded Jamaa in order to provide better outcomes to black mothers, who have a high mortality rate in childbirth.

In the past five years, Tru has trained nearly 100 doulas of color and founded the St. Louis Doulas of Color Collective as a support network for those birth professionals.

For more information visit: jamaabirthvillage.org