Missouri’s gooey butter cake featured on Food Network’s Best Baker in America

ST. LOUIS– Missouri’s gooey butter cake landed in the national TV spotlight yesterday on Food Network’s Best Baker in America, The Midwest.

Monday night’s episode had the six remaining bakers whip up favorites from Michigan and Missouri. According to Foodnetwork.com:

The competition’s six remaining bakers must turn Michigan’s bumpy cake into a bumpy entremets using the featured flavor of cherries in the master challenge. In the bake-off, the competitors have to make mini versions of Missouri’s beloved gooey butter cake, and then host Carla Hall and judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith eliminate one baker from the competition. Foodnetwork.com

Have you tried butter cake? Here are a few versions you can make at home: https://t.co/PoAMYYSIvE. #BestBakerInAmerica pic.twitter.com/qoxFNVFRb9 — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) June 1, 2021

While Food Network referred to them as Missouri’s beloved gooey butter cake, many know it is really a St. Louis tradition.

According to What’s Cooking America, the gooey butter cake got its start in the 1930s when a German baker accidentally added the wrong proportions of ingredients in a coffee cake batter. It turned into a gooey, pudding-like filling.

Your next chance to watch Best Banker in America, The Midwest is June 4 at 7am CT.