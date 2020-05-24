Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks packed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Have a question about the fight against COVID-19 and our "new normal?" Email the question, your name, and your city to our experts at coronaquestions@nexstar.tv to have it answered on “Coronavirus House Calls.” Watch yesterday's episode with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and tune in for today's special episode at 3 p.m. CT!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we're looking past statistics. With all 50 states reopening in some fashion ahead of Memorial Day, confusion surrounds our ever-evolving situation. In an era of information warfare, we're fighting back with our greatest weapon: the truth. We're here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this "new normal" together.