Missouri’s Medical Cannabis Trade Association hosting conference at Union Station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri's Medical Cannabis Trade Association hosts an industry conference this week at Union Station.

Voters approved medical marijuana in Missouri in 2018. Retail sales are expected to begin this summer.

The new industry is predicted to create 4,000 new jobs and have an economic impact of $500 million. The state of Missouri has awarded more than 300 licenses to grow, manufacture or sell medical marijuana.

Among those at the conference, former St. Louis Rams player Grant Wistrom. He and his wife will run a dispensary in Springfield, Missouri.