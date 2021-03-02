Missouri’s paddlefish season is just days away

Angler James Lukehart of Edmond holds the potentially record-setting American paddlefish that he snagged June 28, 2020. (Photo by Jason Schooley/ODWC)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding all fisherman to get their permit for the paddlefish season starting March 15.

A paddlefish is a prehistoric fish that can grow to seven feet and weigh more than 100 pounds. They are named for their “large, paddle-shaped snouts,” according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Major waters in Missouri for paddlefish snagging include Lake of the Ozarks, Truman Lake, and Table Rock Lake.

The season runs from March 15 to April 30. The Mississippi river paddlefish snagging season goes from March 15 to May 15. There is also a fall season that runs from September 15 to December 15.

