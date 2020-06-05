Missouri’s Special Olympics host virtual games

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s Special Olympics host their first-ever virtual summer games this weekend. Players competed in different events at home last month.

They turned in their scores and the winners will be announced via Facebook live tomorrow night.

The virtual summer games kick off tonight at seven with an opening ceremony.

There’s a virtual torch run tomorrow. People are encouraged to donate ten bucks to participate.. then walk in their own neighborhoods.

You can find out how to watch the event by heading to the Special Olympics of Missouri page.