Missouri’s stay-at-home order: Find out who are essential workers and what you can’t do

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A statewide stay-at-home order went into place in Missouri this morning. Governor Parson is asking people to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary and to practice social distancing.

What does the stay-at-home order mean for you? Orders can vary by location. For instance, St. Louis and Kansas City have slightly different orders. You can see all orders issued by individual counties here.

The state of Missouri sent this guidance to make sense of the proclamation issued on Friday:

Examples of things you can do under this order:

Go to grocery, convenience, or warehouse stores

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru

Go to a place of worship – just make sure that no more than 10 people are in any single space at one time and keep 6 feet of distance between you and others

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, fish, hunt, golf and be in nature for exercise – just keep six feet of distance between you and others

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

Individuals shall not do the following things:

Visit state office buildings that are closed to the public

Stand closer than 6 feet of distance from others

Visit loved ones in nursing homes, long term care facilities, and assisted living homes, unless you are providing critical assistance

Do workplaces that do not qualify as “essential” businesses have to close?

No. Businesses that are not covered by the guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) discussed in the Order may remain open but must comply with the social gathering and social distance requirements of the Order. This means that no more than 10 individuals can occupy a single space, this includes both employees and customers. Individuals must also maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others. Employees must also practice good hygiene and sanitation to limit the spread of COVID-19. Businesses are also encouraged to allow individuals, where feasible, to work from home to achieve optimum isolation.

Businesses can seek a waiver of the social gathering requirements from the Director of the Department of Economic Development.

What businesses are “essential” under this order?

The Order refers businesses to guidance by CISA to assist them in determining whether the work their employees do is considered “essential” during the COVID-19 response period. Some examples include, but are not limited to:

Healthcare workers and caregivers

Law enforcement, fire fighters, and first responders

Government operations

Mental health and Social Service workers

Pharmacy employees

Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products

Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees

Farmworkers

Electricity and Utility Industry Employees

Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals)

Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers

Transportation and Logistics Workers

Communications and Information Technology Employees

Workplaces that qualify as essential under the guidance may remain open. Workers onsite should take all necessary precautions to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including practicing social distancing except when performance of job duties require otherwise.