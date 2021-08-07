Missouri’s tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies runs through Sunday, Aug. 8

ST. LOUIS – Now is the time where families start to buy back-to-school supplies. The tax-free weekend in Missouri for these supplies runs through Sunday, Aug. 8.
The sales tax exemption is limited to:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators – not to exceed $150
Consumers will be able to save 4.225 percent, which is usually tacked onto bills.
FOX 2’s Patrick Clark has a look at where you can go to not get charged state taxes this weekend.
For more information about the sales tax holiday, check out the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.
Below is a list of cities that are NOT participating in the tax-free weekend:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs