Missouri’s top school districts of 2021

ST. LOUIS – 2020 has almost come to an end, and now Niche is looking forward to 2021 by releasing its list of the year’s best school districts in Missouri.

The top three school districts listed are in St. Louis County. The fourth school district listed is Blue Springs R-IV which is just east of Kansas City.

Of the top 12 schools listed, 10 are in the St. Louis area.

Ladue School District Kirkwood School District Rockwood R-VI School District Blue SpringsR-IV School District Parkway School District Lee’s Summit R-VII School District Brentwood School District Francis Howell School District Pattonville R-3 School District Webster Groves School District Lindbergh Schools Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District Liberty School District Park Hill School District Orchard Farm R-V School District North Kansas City School District Ozark R-VI School District Wentzville R-IV School District Branson R-IV School District Ste. Genevieve County R-II School Districts

Click here for the complete list.