Missouri’s top school districts of 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

ST. LOUIS – 2020 has almost come to an end, and now Niche is looking forward to 2021 by releasing its list of the year’s best school districts in Missouri.

The top three school districts listed are in St. Louis County. The fourth school district listed is Blue Springs R-IV which is just east of Kansas City.

Of the top 12 schools listed, 10 are in the St. Louis area.

  1. Ladue School District
  2. Kirkwood School District
  3. Rockwood R-VI School District
  4. Blue SpringsR-IV School District
  5. Parkway School District
  6. Lee’s Summit R-VII School District
  7. Brentwood School District
  8. Francis Howell School District
  9. Pattonville R-3 School District
  10. Webster Groves School District
  11. Lindbergh Schools
  12. Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
  13. Liberty School District
  14. Park Hill School District
  15. Orchard Farm R-V School District
  16. North Kansas City School District
  17. Ozark R-VI School District
  18. Wentzville R-IV School District
  19. Branson R-IV School District
  20. Ste. Genevieve County R-II School Districts

Click here for the complete list.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News