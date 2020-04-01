Missouri’s Treasurer offers on-line financial lessons for parents and kids

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has added new resources to the department’s Financial Literacy Portal. The information is designed as a way for parents to share financial literacy lessons with their children while students are home from school.

The new Parents-as-Teachers section features children’s books focusing on financial issues, interactive lessons for elementary and high school students and online games for a variety of age groups. There are also resources aimed at helping students prepare for a career path and ways to pay for the training to reach those goals.

“As we all navigate the unusual circumstances brought on by COVID-19, I want to encourage parents and guardians to take the opportunity to talk to their children about financial literacy,” Fitzpatrick said though a statement. “Here in Missouri, and across the country, many individuals are not saving for the future. It’s important to start conversations about the need for saving, planning, and understanding personal financial health early to ensure good habits long-term. The resources in our Financial Literacy Portal will help parents start these conversations. We are happy to be able to provide some learning options for families who have been faced with the unexpected need to continue their education at home.”

Kids can also access a worksheet that is a coloring activity. The printable cut-out is in the shape of Treasurer Fitzpatrick and is called Flat Treasurer Fitzpatrick.

The Treasurer’s office is encouraging parents to take photos of their children coloring the image and then share them on social media. The Treasurer hopes by sharing those images it will encourage other families to participate in financial literacy activities.

April is Financial Literacy Month in Missouri.