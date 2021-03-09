Missouri’s veterinary college receives $11 million gift

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine says it will use an $11 million gift from a graduate to found a new imaging center.
The university announced the gift from the estate of Glenn and Nancy Linnerson on Monday. The couple graduated from the university in 1954.
Missouri officials say the new imaging center will provide veterinary research aimed at treating various cancers and diseases in animals, which could advance treatments for humans with similar diseases.
The gift was the largest gift in the veterinary college’s history.