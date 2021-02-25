Mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 40s Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The pure blue skies will be replaced by a steady mix of clouds and sun Thursday.
After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows near freezing.
A few quick, light rain showers are possible Friday with temperatures back to near 50. Warmer air flows in for Saturday with high temperatures near 60 then a new weather system brings a chance for light rain at times Saturday night into Sunday with unsettled weather returning at times next week as well.