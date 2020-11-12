Mizzou campus shifting most post-Thanksgiving learning online as COVID-19 surges in Mid-Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Missouri-Columbia announced Thursday that it will move most learning done after Thanksgiving to a remote setting, nearly a month after school officials had said they would welcome students back for in-person learning after the holiday and before the Winter break.

In a statement, System President and UMC Chancellor Mun Choi said the school was “successfully managing the pandemic,” citing an 80 percent reduction in caseloads since Labor Day and contact tracing responses within 24 hours.

“However, we are beginning to see a surge in cases in the broader Columbia/Boone County community and surrounding areas. The county’s contact tracers and investigators are experiencing delays in attending to new cases, and there is growing stress on hospital capacity and resources,” Choi said.

The last day of in-person learning in Columbia in most cases will be November 20, but the campus itself will not close. Residence halls and dining halls will remain open for students who are unable to return home.