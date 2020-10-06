Mizzou creates JSafe app to help female journalists fight harassment, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A team of journalists and engineers from the University of Missouri, Columbia teamed up to create the JSafe app to help female journalists feel safe in the event of abuse.

According to a spokesman from the University, as technology advances, female journalists experience more harassment, bullying, and assault.

Kat Duncan, interim director of innovation at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute in the School of Journalism says she developed the idea for JSafe after talking with female journalists about the abuse and harassment they face online and in the field.

“Female journalists overwhelmingly face more harassment and assault than male journalists online and in the field. I wanted to help journalists combat this and get them the resources they need to help them stay safe when these incidents happen.”

The JSafe app allows journalists to document an incident by uploading information about their attackers, such as email addresses or social media handles, and upload any photo or videos related to the incident.

Journalists can also select a threat level of an incident and request a follow up from the Coalition of Women in Journalism.

“The main goal is to keep women as safe as possible before harassment escalates,” Duncan said. “To be safer, we’ll need to change actual laws and the way society is built. And that will take more than an app. It’s a Band-Aid, but it’s a great Band-Aid to help people until we can make the changes we need.”

