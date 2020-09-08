Mizzou expands rules for face coverings; required outdoors now

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The University of Missouri-Columbia has expanded its face covering rules starting Tuesday. The changes include requiring everyone to wear face coverings whenever on campus, including outdoors.

In a press release from the school, face coverings are even required when you are alone outdoors.

School officials are also asking the campus community to report those not following the rules. The school says if the rules are not followed, students may face suspension and faculty and staff could face disciplinary action.

As of 9/8, Mizzou is reporting 658 active COVID cases, representing 2.4% of the student body. There are 444 recovered cases.

New Outdoor Face Covering Requirements:

1. Wear face coverings whenever you are on campus, including when you are outside and even when you are alone outdoors. This policy means those who share a household (roommates, family members, etc.) will also wear face coverings when outdoors together on campus. This outdoor requirement will apply to the entire campus, including the MU Health Care areas. 2. Whenever a face covering is required, indoors and outdoors, it must always be kept over your mouth and nose. 3. When individuals eat or drink together outdoors, they must remain at least six feet apart from others and put face coverings back on immediately after consumption is complete.

New Indoor Workspace Face Covering Requirements:

Employees of MU Health Care will follow different workspace requirements. Other university divisions may employ more restrictive practices for workspaces as needed.

1. WORKING ALONE IN AN OFFICE: You do not need to wear a face covering while you work alone in a private office with the door shut. 2. DURING MEETINGS: Always wear a face covering during any in-person meeting, even if seated or standing 6 feet apart. Also, please arrange seating at a conference table so that chairs are a minimum of 6 feet apart, including across the table. 3. FACE COVERINGS FOR PUBLIC INTERACTION: Those who have direct contact with the public, whether in a shared working space or alone in a public-facing office space, must always wear face coverings, even when behind plexiglass or other barriers. If you have any questions whether this applies to you, consult with your supervisor. 4. WORKING WITHIN SHARED OFFICE SPACE: If you work in a shared office space where you are at least 6 feet away from others, you do not need to wear a face covering while seated at your workspace, but it is highly recommended you do so. You do need to wear a face covering every time you stand up from your workspace, including when standing and working at an adjustable desk, as well as walking to other locations within the office. This requirement applies even when the workspace has a partition of any height. 5. WORKSPACES WITHIN SIX FEET: If you work in a shared office space and the distance of your workspace from others is less than 6 feet, even if you have partitions, you must wear a face covering while seated or standing at your desk and at all times while in the shared space. In this case, you will also need to eat in a breakroom or outside. You will not need to wear a mask if you happen to be alone in the shared office for a period of time. 6. BREAKROOMS: When individuals eat or drink together indoors (like a breakroom), they must remain at least six feet apart from others and put face coverings back on immediately after consumption is complete. 7. Whenever a face covering is required, it must always be kept over your mouth and nose.