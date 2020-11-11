Mizzou football, SEC grapples with more games postponed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Wednesday is teleconference day in the Southeastern Conference football media ecosystem. All of the conference’s head coaches get on a phone call, give an opening statement, usually about the upcoming weekend’s opponent, and then answer questions from reporters. But this week was different, because eight head coaches had their games postponed within the last few days. Georiga and Missouri joined the list this morning, when officials announced that Missouri fell below the threshold to play at a specific position group due to coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz did not identify the position group, but did confirm that the half-game suspensions of three players resulting from the halftime brawl against Florida did not play a role in the decision.

“We test every three days and every three days you get a new set of issues or problems if they arise,” Drinkwitz told reporters. “The plan is to do everything possible in order to play at South Carolina” (next weekend). While acknowledging nothing is a given in this uncertain season, he said his team should have players back in time to play. The team will continue to practice.

Missouri’s schedule was already scrambled earlier this season when COVID protocols at Vanderbilt forced the postponement of the game against the Commodores, which will now be made up December 12. The Georgia contest could come the following week, but nothing has been announced.

“We’ve seen disruption in every conference and in leagues at the professional level. So the fact that we have disruption this week is not fully news. The significance of the numbers of contests affected fully is,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday. “Adjustments have to continually be made. The basic issues around mask wearing, personal hygiene, social distancing, being fully attentive, that we are living with a novel coronavirus in our culture, in our society, around the globe, is real.”

In one of the games that at this point will be played, coronavirus has knocked out a head coach, but not his team. Sam Pittman will be off the Arkansas sideline against Florida. His Defensive Coordinator, former Missouri Head Coach Barry Odom, will take over on an interim basis, and a former Missouri linebacker, Michael Scherer (MICDS), will be added to the gameday coaching staff.