Mizzou Football will be short-handed against LSU after latest round of COVID testing

ST. LOUIS, Mo- A game which has already been relocated from Baton Rouge, La to Columbia, Mo on Saturday due to a hurricane will now have fewer players available because of coronavirus.

Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz announced on his radio program Thursday night that seven players will not be on the field to take on Louisiana State Saturday after one player tested positive for the virus and six players were identified for mandatory quarantine during subsequent contact tracing.

An athletic department spokesman confirmed the announcement. The players have not been identified.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11am Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.