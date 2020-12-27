Mizzou “highly doubtful” for Music City Bowl due to COVID issues

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Missouri’s participation in Wednesday’s Music City Bowl is highly, highly doubtful, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Stltoday.com’s Dave Matter reports that the team has seen an uptick in cases stemming from the team’s December 19 game at Mississippi State. A source confirmed the team’s status as “highly doubtful” to FOX2 Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers’ opponent, Iowa, just returned to the practice field Saturday after pausing team activities because of COVID issues.

Football programs have been severely shorthanded all season long, with Missouri consistently playing with thin rosters at or even below Southeastern Conference requirements when it comes to available scholarship players. Offensive Lineman Drake Heismeyer saw time on the defensive line, receivers cross-trained to play defensive back, and former starting quarterback Shawn Robinson finished the Mississippi State game playing in the defensive backfield.

Since the regular season ended, two players, Linebacker Nick Bolton and Offensive Lineman Larry Borom have announced that they would prepare for the NFL draft and not participate in the bowl game, further depleting depth available for a bowl contest.

Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz was scheduled to address the media about the matchup Sunday afternoon and will be joined by Athletic Director Jim Sterk.

