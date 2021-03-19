Mizzou NCAA tourney play starts Saturday; peek inside stadium

INDIANAPOLIS– The NCAA Final Four will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, and it’s one of six venues for this year’s tournament.

Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted 3 NCAA tournaments. This year, there are two basketball courts in the stadium for social distancing. Missouri Tigers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners there on Saturday.

Indiana’s basketball cathedrals tell all sorts of tales. Some offer Hollywood-like memories, like Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Indiana University’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington is home to the last perfect team in Division I men’s basketball.

John Wooden’s retired number hangs from the rafters of Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafaytte, Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers won three ABA titles while playing at the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.

Gordon Hayward’s half-court heave nearly gave Butler a national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kobe Bryant’s first NBA title run went right through Bankers Life Fieldhouse. All six will be venues for this year’s NCAA Tournament.