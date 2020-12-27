Mizzou officially out of Music City Bowl due to ‘significant’ COVID cases

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Missouri officially bowed out of the Music City Bowl against Iowa, the school announced Sunday afternoon, due to a “significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests” across the program, according to a news release from the athletic department.

“I am disappointed that we were not able to finish the season against a tremendous opponent in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl later this week,” Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement “I am extremely proud of the fight and resiliency that our players have shown throughout this challenging season. This is the eighth time in 11 games we’ve been faced with a schedule adjustment, but we’ve been able to fight through and finish while competing at a very high level throughout the season, which I believe shows the true character of our team. We look forward to returning to Nashville to play in a future TransPerfect Music City Bowl, and experiencing all that this great bowl game offers.”

The game itself was cancelled Sunday.

The program said it had preferred the Music City Bowl over other games because it would allow players to spend Christmas and New Year’s holidays with their families after enduring a grueling regular season. The St. Louis Post Dispatch first reported that the team was highly doubtful to play in the game, due to cases that had been related to the team’s final game of the season against Mississippi State.

Drinkwitz did not identify a specific number of cases involved in the outbreak, but told reporters that it was the first time all season that the number of positives were in the double digits. He forcefully pushed back against social media critics who think the cases came from allowing players to return home for Christmas.

“For us to be belittled or beleaguered or challenged because they went home for Christmas is unfair,” Drinkwitz said. “Our players didn’t do anything wrong. it’s just unfortunate that we’re going through a global pandemic.” He said he had been game-planning as late as Sunday morning before more positive tests were confirmed.

“This eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville,” Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement.

Sterk said there had been some discussion with Bowl officials about rescheduling the game, but stadium conflicts with the Tennessee Titans made that unworkable.

The Tigers’ bowl game opponent Iowa itself had to pause activities due to COVID and only returned to the practice field Saturday.

Drinkwitz said there would be more testing Monday and Tuesday in an effort to isolate the exact number of cases. There will be no team activities until January 17.