Mizzou plans on-campus classes, activities for fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is planning to have full-capacity, in-person classes and activities on the Columbia campus for the fall semester beginning in August.
University President Mun Choi said in a news release that MU officials will stay in touch with local health officials as they plan for football, concerts and classes. Choi said the university had 13 active student cases as of Tuesday.
Some faculty and staff are already working on campus, and all are expected to be back by May 17 to prepare for the full-capacity return this fall.