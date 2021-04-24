Mizzou police seeking help with identifying suspects in armed carjacking

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) is looking for the suspects involved in an armed carjacking early Saturday morning. The car was taken from a student of the university.
Police said the carjacking happened just after midnight in the Hitt Street Garage, 309 Hitt Street. The suspects did have a gun.
The student was not injured.
MUPD said they have video of 2 suspects for questioning.
The vehicle is a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra with Illinois plates Y85 8159.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MU Police Department at 573-882-7202. This is an ongoing investigation.