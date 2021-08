ST. LOUIS– Baseball fans can now bid on a unique one-of-one digital art of Busch Stadium designed by world-renowned artist S. Preston.

The auction winner will also receive for four home field box seats for a game in 2021 or 2022, four passes to the all-inclusive UMB Champions Club, the opportunity to be part of the pregame honorary pitch, four passes to the Cardinal’s Hall of Fame Museum, and VIP parking.

You can learn more about how to bid on www.candy.com.