MLB doubleheaders in 2020 season will be seven innings each

ST. LOUIS – Each game of an MLB doubleheader will now be seven innings during the 2020 regular season MLB and the players association jointly announced Friday.

The new rule will go into effect Saturday, August 1.

The league said the move promotes the health and safety of organizations and players.

The new rule reads:

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in Official Baseball Rule 7.01(a) (“Regulation Games”), a regulation game in both games of a double-header shall consist of seven innings, unless extended because of a tie score. In this respect, the “Extra Innings” rule contained in Section 5.1.2 of the 2020 Operations Manual shall apply to each half-inning following the completion of the seventh inning.

Please note that OBR 7.01(c) shall still apply, such that if a game is called, it is a regulation game (1) if five innings have been completed; (2) if the home team has scored more runs in four or four and a fraction half-innings than the visiting team has scored in five completed half-innings; or (3) if the home team scores one or more runs in its half of the fifth inning to tie the score.